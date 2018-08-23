Munoz warns Thorslund: “You’ve never met a Mexican warrior before!”***

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Yessica Munoz (17-1-1, 5 KOs) has arrived in Denmark full of confidence ahead of her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship clash with local hero Dina Thorslund (11-0, 6 KOs) on Saturday at the Struer Energi Park.

At a press conference today in Copenhagen, Munoz says there is no doubt she will be taking the WBO’s World title home, and believes her Mexican heritage will prove the difference in Saturday’s championship contest.

“This is a World title fight so of course I am well prepared,” said the 27 year-old from Agua Prieta, who is accompanied by coach Francisco Garcia. “I’ve had a good training camp and done everything possible to ensure the belt will be coming home with me to Mexico.

See Also

“This fight will be the first war Dina has been in. I have not come from Mexico to play around in the ring. I am ready for war. Dina has never faced a Mexican warrior like me. My Mexican blood will be make me win this fight!”

Thorslund, who returns to the ring following her interim WBC World title win over Alicia Ashley, believes she is up to the challenge, and says she is ready to maintain her unbeaten record and add the WBO crown to her collection.

“I’ve fought Irish, Swedes, Norwegians, Americans, Poles and French. I’ve fought many different boxers from many different countries. Fighting a Mexican will be no problem for me,” claims Thorslund.

”My preparations have been really good. The best I’ve ever had. I’ve trained more rounds than ever before, and have had a lot of quality sparring at home and abroad so I am ready to take the title.

“I know Munoz is a come forward fighter, so I expect a lot of action. She’s a warrior, like me. She will want to meet in the center of the ring and fight, and so do I. There is a lot on the line for both of us so it will be a great fight.”

Thorslund will be fighting in front of her home fans for a third time having previously claimed the WBC Youth and interim WBC World titles at the Struer Energi Park, and is looking forward to another exciting title fight in front of a sell out crowd.

“It will be great to box again in Struer,” she says. “The audience always give me so much. There is going to be a lot of noise, and that will help propel me to victory!”

Dina Thorslund meets Yessica Munoz in a WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title fight on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park. Top Danish talents Dennis Ceylan, Kem Ljungquist, Frederik Hede Jensen and Adam Bashanov will also be in action.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.