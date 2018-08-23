The Heavyweight Factory Inks Welterweight Prospect Derrieck Cuevas to a Promotional Contract

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Kris Lawrence’s Heavyweight Factory Promotions is proud to announce the signing of undefeated welterweight power puncher Derrieck Cuevas (17-0-1, 14 KOs) to a promotional contract.

Cuevas, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, started boxing at the age of 10, after getting into frequent fights in the schoolyard. He went on to fight internationally and won the Puerto Rican National Amateur Championship at 132 lbs., ending his unpaid career with a final record of 123-14.

Turning professional in 2014, the 23-year-old won the World Boxing Association Fedecentro Welterweight Championship in 2016 with a unanimous decision over Daniel Sostre.

“I am very excited to have signed with Kris Lawrence and the Heavyweight Factory,” said Cuevas. “To reach my dreams, I will give all of me in the ring. I plan on becoming a world champion and making my beloved Puerto Rico proud.”

Cuevas has a strong team behind him, including manager Alex Troya, who facilitated the signing with Heavyweight Factory Director of Boxing Operations, Henry Rivalta.

“I put this deal together with my dear friend Henry Rivalta,” said Troya. “I have known Henry for 15 years now and I’m happy to do business with him again. Derrieck and I believe Kris Lawrence and Henry will guide Cuevas’ career in the right direction. There’s a lot of experience here and we feel very comfortable around our new team. Kris has worked with many champions and Derrick will be next. Thanks for believing in us and we will not disappoint.”

“We are glad to have Derrieck join our family here at THF,” said Kris Lawrence. “I feel he has great power and potential in the welterweight division. We have big plans for him and are happy to have added our first Puerto Rican to our stable since Daniel Santos. I wish him the best of luck and he will have our full support and backing.”

“Derrick is a rough kid said,” Henry Rivalta. “He’s has no neck and giant hands and he’s very strong! In the ring, he walks guys down with serious power. He is in a money division and can be a threat to all at 147 lbs., in the near future. He wants to be a champion and bring a belt back to the island of Puerto Rico. We welcome Derrieck and Alex Troya to our team.