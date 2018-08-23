The Shafiq show rolls into Barnsley

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Atif Shafiq is living the life as he prepares for his all Yorkshire showdown with Andy Townend on October 5 in Barnsley.

‘Unique’ Shafiq displayed a career-best performance last time out, defeating Lee Appleyard in a fight that some neutrals favoured Appleyard going into. After an excellent display in Sheffield, the Shafiq show now rolls into Barnsley’s Metrodome where himself and Townend will contest the right to fight for the British title.

Shafiq opened up about the Townend fight and what potentially lies ahead for the Sheffield based Lightweight.

See Also

He said, “Townend is a good strong British level fighter, but I think I’m a level above and I’m going to prove that on October 5 with another convincing victory.

“We don’t have camps, training is a way of life in the Ingle Gym. I’m never out of the gym and putting in work with the likes of Kid Galahad, Kell Brook and Billy Joe Saunders makes me want to push on to what they have achieved.”

The Ingle gym is filled with talent with the likes of Kell Brook, Billy Joe Saunders and many more basing themselves out of the esteemed Sheffield boxing institution. Shafiq opened up about what life is like currently inside the Ingle Gym.

He said, “It’s brilliant being around the likes of Billy Joe and Kell and being able to train with them. Also, Liam Williams, Jason Quigley and Willie Hutchinson have come into the gym as well as the lads who have been here for years. The atmosphere is fantastic and I’m loving every minute of it.”

The winner of the Shafiq Townend showdown will be mandatory for Lewis Ritson’s British title. The Rotherham native opened up about the possibilities of fighting for the British title before the year is out.

Shafiq said, “The British title is firmly in my sights. I think Lewis Ritson will vacate and credit to him, he’s been a revelation and he will go onto bigger and better things I expect.

“If he doesn’t vacate I’d be happy to fight him, but I think he will and if that is the case I want Joe Cordina next. I’ll fight anyone for the British title but the British title represents the best in Britain and that should be myself vs Joe Cordina.”

Tickets for Shafiq vs Townend are available directly from Atif Shafiq through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram