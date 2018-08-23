Transnational Boxing Rankings – August 21
Weekly Rankings
21 August 2018
* = new entry
Heavyweight
Champion: Open
1. Anthony Joshua
2. Deontay Wilder
3. Dillian Whyte
4. Luis Ortiz
5. Alexander Povetkin
6. Jarrell Miller
7. Dereck Chisora
8. Tyson Fury *
9. Joseph Parker
10. Dominic Breazeale
Andy Ruiz Jr. bumped out
Cruiserweight
Champion: Oleksandr Usyk
1. Mairis Breidis
2. Murat Gassiev
3. Krzysztof Glowacki
4. Yunier Dorticos
5. Maksim Vlasov
6. Andrew Tabiti
7. Konstatin Bejenaru
8. Matuesz Masternak
9. Kevin Lerena
10. Matty Askin
Light Heavyweight
Champion Adonis Stevenson
1. Eleider Alvarez
2. Badou Jack
3. Dmitry Bivol
4. Sergey Kovalev
5. Sullivan Barrera
6. Oleksandr Gvozdk
7. Joe Smith Jr.
8. Artur Beterbiev
9. Marcus Browne
10. Anthony Yarde
Super Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. George Groves
2. Gilberto Ramirez
3. Anthony Dirrell
4. Chris Eubank Jr.
5. David Benavidez
6. Jose Uzcategui
7. James DeGale
8. Callum Smith
9. Rocky Fielding
10. Lolenga Mock
Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Gennady Golovkin
2. Billy Joe Saunders
3. Daniel Jacobs
4. Jermall Charlo
5. David Lemieux
6. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
7. Ryoto Murata
8. Martin Murray
9. Demetrius Andrade
10. Walter Kautondokwa
Junior Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Jarrett Hurd
2. Jermell Charlo
3. Erislandy Lara
4. Jaime Munguia
5. Demetrius Andrade
6. Brian Castano
7. Julian Williams
8. Maciej Sulecki
9. Michel Soro
10. Kell Brook
Welterweight
Champion: Open
1. Errol Spence Jr.
2. Terence Crawford
3. Manny Pacquiao
4. Shawn Porter
5. Danny Garcia
6. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
7. Carlos Adames
8. Yordenis Ugas
9. Jessie Vargas
10. Jeff Horn
Junior Welterweight
Champion: Mikey Garcia
1. Regis Prograis
2. Josh Taylor
3. Adrien Broner
4. Antonio Orozco
5. Kiryl Relikh
6. Jose Carlos Ramirez
7. Viktor Postol
8. Maurice Hooker
9. Eduard Troyanovsky
10. Ivan Baranchyk
Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Mikey Garcia
3. Jorge Linares
4. Raymundo Beltran
5. Robert Easter Jr.
6. Richard Commey
7. Anthony Crolla
8. Luke Campbell
9. Yvan Mendy
10. Roberto Ramirez
Junior Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Miguel Berchelt
2. Gervonta Davis
3. Alberto Machado
4. Francisco Vargas
5. Miguel Roman
6. Masayuki Ito
7. Tevin Farmer
8. Jezreel Corrales
9. Shavkatdhon Rakhimov *
10. Eduardo Hernandez
Robinson Castellanos (9) exits with loss
Featherweight
Champion: Open
1. Leo Santa Cruz
2. Carl Frampton
3. Gary Russell Jr.
4. Josh Warrington
5. Oscar Valdez
6. Joseph Diaz Jr.
7. Abner Mares
8. Lee Selby
9. Jesus M. Rojas
10. Scott Quigg
Junior Featherweight
Champion: Guillermo Rigondeaux
1. Isaac Dogboe
2. Rey Vargas
3. Daniel Roman
4. TJ Doheny *
5. Jessie Magdaleno
6. Ryosuke Iwasa ↓ from 3
7. Shingo Wake
8. Diego De La Hoya
9. Gavin McDonnell
10. Yukinori Oguni
Franklin Manzanilla bumped out
Bantamweight
Champion: Open
1. Naoya Inoue
2. Ryan Burnett
3. Zolani Tete
4. Zhanat Zhakiyanov
5. Juan Carlos Payano
6. Liborio Solis
7. Emmanuel Rodriguez
8. Lee Haskins
9. Takuma Inoue
10. Jamie McDonnell
Junior Bantamweight
Champion: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
1. Juan Francisco Estrada
2. Jerwin Ancajas
3. Khalid Yafai
4. McWilliams Arroyo
5. Rau’shee Warren
6. Roman Gonzalez
7. Rex Tso
8. Andrew Moloney
9. Francisco Rodriguez Jr.
10. Akira Yaegashi *
Carlos Cuadras (7) now campaigning at bantamweight
Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Donnie Nietes
2. Cristofer Rosales
3. Sho Kimura
4. Daigo Higa
5. Moruti Mthalane
6. Artem Dalakian
7. Juan Carlos Reveco
8. Masayuki Kuroda
9. Andrew Selby
10. Muhammad Waseem
Junior Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Ken Shiro
2. Hekkie Budler
3. Carlos Canizales
4. Ryoichi Taguchi
5. Pedro Guevara
6. Milan Melindo
7. Felix Alvarado
8. Edward Heno
9. Tetsuya Hisada
10. Angel Acosta
Strawweight
Champion: Open
1. Wanheng Menayothin
2. Knockout CP Freshmart
3. Hiroto Kyoguchi
4. Byron Rojas
5. Joey Canoy
6. Simphiwe Khonco
7. Vic Saludar
8. Ryuya Yamanaka
9. Tsubasa Koura
10. Melvin Jerusalem