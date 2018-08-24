Omar Juarez Fight Cancelled Due to Opponent Having Weight Issues

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Due to his opponent having weight issues, the highly anticipated pro debut of Omar Juarez will now be postponed to another date. The Minnesota Commission declined to let both fighters make adjustments to the contracted weigh and the fight was cancelled. Look for Juarez to make his pro debut on Sept 30, 2018 on the Victor Ortiz vs. John Molina Jr. showdown.

“I’m very disappointed that my fight was cancelled, said Juarez, “I worked extremely hard leading up to this fight. I want to say sorry to my family and friends who traveled from Texas to Minnesota to see me fight. I will be back in September with victory on my mind.”

