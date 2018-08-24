Ricky Hatton speaks out on Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former junior welterweight champion Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton had spoken out about the mooted Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) versus Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) heavyweight title fight.

“It’s a great clash of styles we’ll see, Wilder that lives for the knockout and Tyson who lives to make you miss. Tyson will go 12-rounds all day. That’s his game,” said Hatton, who had his breakthrough win against International Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu for the IBF 140-pound title in 2005, in an interview with iFL TV.

“Technically, Deontay Wilder isn’t that good, so will he be able to get his big punch in? I don’t know.”

See Also

Fury, the lineal heavyweight champion, has had two fights back after an almost three-year layoff to deal with drug and mental health issues. In his last outing Fury outpointed former world title challenger Francesco Pianeta on the undercard of Carl Frampton versus Luke Jackson at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland last weekend.

After the fight it was officially announced that Fury and Wilder would fight for the unbeaten American’s WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas, Nevada in either November or December this year at a venue to be named.

“When any heavyweight hits another heavyweight, that can be it. That straight right hand that Wilder has is absolutely murderous,” Hatton admitted.

While the 40-year-old Mancunian admits that Wilder has the type of fight ending power that can turn the fight on a dime, he anticipates Fury will be a difficult target to hit clean.

“Deontay Wilder only needs to hit that money shot once, but the stuff he does in order to get that right hand in is technically poor,” said Hatton.

“Wilder will have to be a lot better technically if he wants to beat the best defensive heavyweight in history.

“My prediction is a Fury win on points.”