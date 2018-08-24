Unbeaten Andrew Selby looking to bounce back from horror year, wants rematch with WBC kingpin Cristofer Rosales

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

After a year where nothing went right for Andrew Selby, the undefeated Welsh flyweight is determined to turn the corner and get his career back on track.

In the past twelve-month period Selby lost his mother and his aunt; split with his partner and became estranged from his daughter; was involved in a physical dispute with a taxi driver that resulted in a court appearance, fine and community order; broke his ankle in training; and was stripped of his boxing licence by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

“My last fight was October, it’s been hard since,” Selby, 10-0 (5), told BBC Sport Wales. “I had a big break-up with my baby’s mother. But there are two sides to the story. I say she is bad, she’d say I am… but I don’t see my daughter.

“I missed my daughter so much I just lost interest in boxing really.”

“My mother passed away in July, the break-up came next and I just could not focus on boxing.

“With my mother, it was just me and her living in a caravan. I was very close with her and it hit me so hard. It’s hard to move on, but you’ve got to. My brother handled his grief in a better way, he handled it all better.

“My auntie died on New Year’s Day too. My family, we are quite cursed, it feels like that.

“I also fractured my ankle in April, so that was another setback; that made me even more down.”

While the unlicenced 29-year-old from Barry still has some hurdles to jump through before his mooted October return to the ring against European champion Vincent Legrand – a fight that would likely lead to a shot at the WBO flyweight title, should he be successful – he admits he is in a much better place mentally than he has been for quite some time.

“I have hit rock bottom and there is no way I am going back there, the only way is up now and I actually feel happy at the moment. I haven’t smiled for a long time but I am feeling better,” said Selby, the most successful amateur boxer Wales has produced.

The uber-talented 112-pounder has flagged retiring from the sport should the BBBoC extend his period of suspension.

According to the BBBoC, a final decision on his licence is pending the receipt of paperwork from Selby’s manager Chris Sanigar but it is understood that the issues leading to the initial suspension have since been resolved.

“I am suspended for now, but if they do suspend me further I will just retire. I hope they will give me a chance, because I think I am one of the closest in Wales to winning a world title,” said Selby.

Particularly galling to Selby has been watching old foe Cristofer Rosales go on to win the WBC flyweight title while he languished on the sidelines. In May last year Selby gave the Nicaraguan banger a boxing lesson, rising from an opening round knockdown to comprehensively outbox the reigning champion in Cardiff, Wales.

Last weekend Northern Ireland’s Paddy Barnes was knockout with a body shot in four rounds by Rosales in front of 25,000 fans at Windsor Park in Belfast on the undercard of Carl Frampton versus Luke Jackson.

“The Paddy Barnes fight, watching it, I felt sick,” admitted Selby. “I want to come back and prove everyone wrong, all those people on the internet who say I am already past my best. When I was professional I was only half trying! Now I am going to put everything I have into boxing.

“I’ve always relied on my natural talent more than my dedication but now it has turned around, I feel absolutely 100% dedicated. I think I can be a world champion and put money in the bank and look after my kids.”

Already pushing 30, Selby knows he has to move quickly to make his run for the title, but he is confident he has the skills and dedication to fight for the world title immediately.

“The WBC is the best title out there and I could grab it with both hands right now. The champion? I beat him in 11 out of 12 rounds. I want to beat him again,” said Selby, the WBC number one contender.

“I made Rosales look silly, so I must be good. His last fight made me realise I could be a world champion within a year.

“I was in the gym 10 minutes after Rosales beat Barnes. It made me train harder as well.”