Isaac Dogboe wants to unify the 122-pound division after Hidenori Otake fight this Saturday night

WBO super bantamweight champion Isaac ‘Brave Son’ Dogboe 19-0 (13) makes the inaugural defence of his world title strap when he takes on number six ranked Hidenori Otake 31-2-3 (14) this Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on the undercard of the WBO lightweight title fight between champion Raymundo Beltran and challenger Jose Pedraza.

The relatively unknown Ghanaian exploded on the world stage in April with his stirring victory over the highly-touted Jessie Magdaleno 25-1 (18), climbing off the canvas in the opening frame to drop the previously unbeaten American southpaw in the fifth and twice more in the eleventh to win by TKO11.

But this is just the beginning for the proud Ghana-born, British-raised 23-year-old.

“What we want to do is shake up the division and make this division great again,” said Dogboe in an interview with Fightnews. “Mike Tyson said back in his days they were killers but nowadays they are businessmen. We are not looking to go down that road.”

In Japan’s Otake, Dogboe will be facing an experienced veteran who, despite his lack of punching power, has all the tricks that comes from a 36-fight professional career.

“I know he is physically strong, he’s got a great record and he’s a come forward fighter and I’m also a come forward fighter. August 25th is going to be a great night because we are both coming forward and one of us will be taking a step back, and it will be Otake who does that,” insisted Dogboe.

But Otake, 37, is just another roadblock for Dogboe, who has much grander plans at play.

“We are looking to unify the division, and right now Otake is the one guy standing in the way,” said Dogboe. “We have to take him out and then look forward to [WBC champion Daniel] Roman, [WBA champion Rey] Vargas, these guys. I’m looking forward to taking on any of them any day. They just need to sign the contract and step up to the plate.

“It’s all about the best fighting the best. That’s what causes boxing to be great. When you think about Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, these people, they lit up boxing. All these great names, we want to go down as one of the great fighters to come out of boxing.”