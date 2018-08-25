Reports Tyson Fury is having second thoughts about facing Deontay Wilder

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) is reportedly getting cold feet ahead of his mooted November clash with American WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39).

ESPN boxing pundit Dan Rafael revealed in his latest column that there is a feeling in Fury’s management team that it may be a bridge too far after the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ returned to the ring in June after a two-and-a-half year layoff.

“The latest from Fury’s team is that he is now apparently balking at the fight. I was told that yesterday by a member of his management team,” wrote Rafael.

“All I know is what one the members of his management team told me that he thought he might need another fight first. Who knows what will happen?

“Maybe he is just negotiating. If he punks after all that hype last week, shame on him.

“We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, it gets done.”

Fury was last in action on the undercard of the featherweight fight between Carl Frampton and Luke Jackson at Belfast’s Windsor Park last weekend when he pitched a shutout against limited former world title challenger Francesco Pianeta over 10 rounds.

The 30-year-old walked away from boxing in 2016 to deal with drug and mental health issues, returning to the ring in June this year for a farcical four round drubbing of blown-up Albanian cruiserweight Sefer Seferi.

Fury himself admits that he would prefer longer to lead time before facing the awkward and formidable Wilder, but insists the fight will go ahead.

“In an ideal world I could have done with another 10-round or 12-round fight, we know the world isn’t ideal,” said Fury.

“I’ll put my best foot forward and rise up to the occasion.”