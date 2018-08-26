Deontay Wilder denies Tyson Fury fight in jeopardy

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) has dismissed claims that his mooted November showdown with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) is in jeopardy after high-profile boxing journalist Dan Rafael claimed the British boxer is getting cold feet.

Rafael, the lead boxing writer for American sports broadcaster ESPN, claimed late this week that a member of Fury’s management team had spoken to him about the proposed fight that is expected to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at a venue to be confirmed.

“The latest from Fury’s team is that he is now apparently balking at the fight,” wrote Rafael. “I was told that yesterday by a member of his management team.”

See Also

The 30-year-old Fury signed a management deal with MTK Global in November last year.

But Wilder, who has been chasing big money fights with both Fury and unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, insists the fight is on.

“Fury will be fighting,” the undefeated American told Tha Boxing Voice. “There’s too much money on the line for him and I. We’re going to make a fortune, but never mind that.

“The ‘Gypsy King’ will be fighting or he will be humiliated by all, especially his people.”

Fury is two fights deep into his comeback after two-and-a-half years on the sidelines to deal with drug and mental health issues. In his last fight at Belfast’s Windsor Park last weekend Fury easily outpointed limited former world title challenger Francesco Pianeta of Italy over 10 pedestrian rounds.

Wilder was ringside for the fight to help promote their planned November clash.

The 32-year-old ‘Bronze Bomber’ has held the WBC strap since defeating Bermane Stiverne on points in January 2015 – the only pro fighter to last the distance with the Alabama bomber – but has struggled to capture the public’s imagination despite seven successful title defences and a remarkable KO ratio of 98%.

In his last outing Wilder stopped the highly-regarded Luis Ortiz in 10 rounds in a competitive fight at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center in March.