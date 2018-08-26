Tyson Fury denies Deontay Wilder fight is in jeopardy: “It’s on like Donkey Kong”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) has dismissed claims he will delay his mooted November clash with undefeated American WBC champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) to get in more rounds after almost three years on the sidelines.

Fury, 30, is two fights into his comeback, going 10 dour rounds with limited Italian Francesco Pianeta on the undercard of Carl Frampton versus Luke Jackson at Belfast’s Windsor Park last weekend.

In the wake of that victory it was announced that Fury would face Wilder – who watched the fight from ringside – later this year. But with no official date or venue, questions have been raised whether the fight will take place this year at all.

ESPN boxing pundit Dan Rafael claimed Fury’s own management team had told him that the 6-foot-9 self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ was getting cold feet and wanted more rounds under his belt before taking on the most dangerous heavyweight in the world.

“The latest from Fury’s team is that he is now apparently balking at the fight. I was told that yesterday by a member of his management team,” wrote Rafael.

“All I know is what one the members of his management team told me that he thought he might need another fight first. Who knows what will happen?

“Maybe he is just negotiating. If he punks after all that hype last week, shame on him.

“We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, it gets done.”

Fury wasted no time reassuring his fans that the fight would be going ahead, speaking directly to camera in a video posted to his social media accounts.

“Just a quick update, I’ve been reading and I’ve heard some rumours that this fight is off with me and Wilder. Not on my watch it ain’t. I’m not pulling out of nothing, it’s on like Donkey Kong,” said Fury.

“Tyson Fury is like a king coming to America!”