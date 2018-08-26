Unbeaten bantamweight Prince Brady returns to the ring on September 15

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Prince “Dreamhills” Brady (1-0) will make his long-awaited ring return on September 15 at York Hall in London on a Goodwin Boxing show after almost a year away.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwe-born Irishman, now residing in Essex, made his pro debut last November and survived a first-round knockdown to defeat Swedish opponent Eduard Bjorkland (1-5-1) on points in a thrilling four-round super-bantamweight contest.

By the time fight night rolls around for the South Woodford resident, it’ll have been 10 months since that last appearance.

See Also

He explained his reasons for the extended break from boxing, “I’ve had a break from the boxing gym and been enjoying life and travelling to different countries. I’ve also trained myself a little bit more, not necessarily on boxing skills because once you have them they’re there forever, but I’ve been going to other gyms outside of boxing circles to work on muscles and strength.

“I got dropped in my debut and I’ve never been dropped before, so I’ve been working on legs and building myself up. Although I’ve been building muscle and working on strength, I’m going down from super-bantamweight to bantamweight, I’m testing it out to see which weight I’m best suited to.”

As well as changing weight divisions, Prince has also switched gyms, moving away from working with former British champion Matt Marsh to train closer to home in Essex.

Marsh cornered Prince on his pro bow when he was stunned just seconds into the bout with an overhand right from the 37-year-old from Malmo, which set up a cracking first-round of frenzied action.

Prince plans to use the vital experience from his pro bow to approach his second professional fight differently, “I’ll take my time; the first time, I was a bit nervous. I hadn’t fought for a while, the guy I fought was a lot bigger than I expected, but now I have a good idea what to expect.”

His second pro bout will be on the undercard of Miles Shinkwin (14-4) vs Joel McIntyre (17-2) English light-heavyweight title fight. Eight other unbeaten prospects are also in action, as well as two exciting debutants.

To follow Prince Brady on Twitter, click here @dreamhills7

For tickets to the next fight, please call 07453 000 985

Prince Brady would like to thank his sponsors Marsh’s Gym and Agent Tim Rickson