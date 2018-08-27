Eddie Hearn still in the hunt for Manny Pacquiao’s signature to boost DAZN’s US offering

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

He might be at the tail-end of his pro boxing career but the Philippines’ favourite son Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) remains hot property with leading British promoter Eddie Hearn making a strong play for the out of contract former eight-division world champion’s signature as he continues his push into the US market.

Hearn, who recently signed a billion dollar eight-year deal with sports streaming platform DAZN, is desperate to sign a marquee name like Pacquiao to help legitimise the Matchroom Boxing brand stateside. DAZN is set to launch in the Unites States next month.

Senator Pacquiao recently hosted a meeting with Top Rank head honcho Bob Arum but the American promoter was unable to convince his former charge to re-sign with him.

In an interview with Tha Boxing Voice Hearn said the meeting with the 39-year-old Filipino went well, but indicated he wouldn’t be holding his breath for a result as Pacquiao continues to test his worth on the open market.

“It was alright. I mean, I think they are going to be talking to everybody, as I would if I was Manny Pacquiao,” said Hearn. “DAZN would be very interested in having Manny on the platform. Manny is very interested as well.

“But again, I’m guessing he’ll talk to everyone, see what the best deal is for Manny Pacquiao and make a decision.

“The talks are serious but I have no idea which way it’s going to go.”

Hearn is believed to have offered Pacquiao a fight against former junior welterweight titleholder Amir Khan 32-4 (20), who faces Samuel Vargas 29-3-2 (14) at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England next month.

“I think DAZN is a good option for Manny Pacquiao right now,” continued Hearn. “In terms of rights fees, they can pay more than anyone else.”

In his last outing Pacquiao scored his first knockout in nine years when the southpaw stopped Argentinean banger Lucas Matthysse 39-5 (36) in seven rounds to claim the WBA “regular” welterweight title at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena in Malaysia in July.