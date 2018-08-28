Bad blood between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez continues

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC and WBA middleweight champion Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 38-0-1 (34) is refusing to back down from his claims that rival Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 49-1-2 (34) has disrespected the sport of boxing through his failed drug tests.

The Mexican matinee idol twice tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in February, forcing the postponement of his highly-anticipated May rematch with Golovkin who he fought to a draw in September 2017. Alvarez was banned from boxing for six months and blamed tainted Mexican beef for his pair of positive drug tests.

The undefeated 36-year-old Kazakh bomber is having none of it.

“Right now I feel a little bit different,” said Golovkin after his open workout on Sunday. “It’s not only sport, not only business. It’s special. Because his team doesn’t respect boxing people. This whole situation was terrible.

“I don’t feel angry. I don’t feel respect for this team, not only for Canelo. He has scandal. You know, he’s still working with these people who bring this situation, for this scandal. This is very terrible for him. This is my point.

“And I feel very comfortable because I have my team. I respect my team. I respect my people. I respect the people who support me because this is a true guy.”

Golovkin, who stopped career junior middleweight Vanes Martiroyan in two one-sided rounds in May, has accused Alvarez’s fans of lacking substance.

“If you’re fake, of course you support Canelo. If you’re a real guy, you support me,” said Golovkin.

The 28-year-old from Guadalajara earlier expressed his disdain for the middleweight champion, accusing him of exploiting Mexican fight fans to build his own fanbase.

“It’s hypocritical,” said Alvarez, who will be boxing for the first time in a year when he steps through the ropes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 15. “He’s a hypocrite. Maybe he uses it to get fans. If something tragic were to occur in Mexico, he wouldn’t be there.

“There’s no defined Mexican style. There have been many fighters from Mexico who have different styles. My style is mine, I’m Mexican.”