Dillian Whyte happy to fight Dereck Chisora, Jarrell Miller or Dominic Breazeale next

WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte 24-1 (17) says he is happy to be matched with Dereck Chisora, Jarrell Miller or Dominic Breazeale in his next fight while looking ahead to a rematch with unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) in the new year.

“The AJ fight is a possibility, but at the minute it’s just a possibility,” said Whyte to Sky Sports. “It’s not certain, there’s no ‘yeah it’s a definite’. My next fight is a definite date, so I focus on a definite date, and wait to see what comes of the AJ fight and if it comes off.”

The 30-year-old Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’, who is coming off back-to-back victories over antipodean boxers Lucas Browne and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, is unfazed who he is matched with next.

“Any of those three are big fights, and they are all hard fights. Any one of them, I’ll be happy with,” said Whyte, who admits the history between Chisora and himself would make for an exciting rematch.

“Me and him [Chisora] went to the war. Yeah, I can understand [public demand], but everyone has to remember this is a business. We’re going to wait and see whether or not it’s feasible for me and for him, because sometimes money and finance get in the way.

“I would love to fight him and knock him out. We’ll see.”

If the Chisora rematch can’t be made, Whyte will likely have to travel to the United States to force a fight with Riverside’s Breazeale 19-1 (17) or Brooklyn’s Miller 21-0-1 (18).

“If he isn’t fighting Wilder, or AJ, I’m the next money man down, so of course he’s keen,” said Whyte of Breazeale.

“When I wanted to fight him last year, he wasn’t keen, was he? Now things have changed. I’ve become one of the bigger draws in the heavyweight division, so everyone wants to fight now.”