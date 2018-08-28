Eddie Hearn moves on from Deontay Wilder, looks to match Anthony Joshua with Dillian Whyte in April

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is looking at matching Dillian Whyte 24-1 (17) with unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) at London’s Wembley Stadium in April next year.

The fight would be a rematch of Whyte’s TKO7 loss to Joshua for the British and Commonwealth titles in December 2015.

Boxing fans and pundits were hopeful that a fight against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) could be made early in the new year after very pubic fight negotiations between the trans-Atlantic rivals fell apart earlier this year.

“As it goes right now, he’s [Whyte] the favourite, because Wilder won’t communicate with us, or his team,” Hearn said to Sky Sports. “At the moment, that [Wilder] fight looks impossible, because how can we get it made, if they won’t reply?”

Wilder is tentatively scheduled to face lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) in Las Vegas in December, while Joshua has a tough title defence against Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) at Wembley Stadium in three weeks’ time.

The 30-year-old Whyte is expected to fight once more this calendar year with a rematch against the rejuvenated Dereck Chisora 29-8 (21) high on Hearn’s hit list. Fights against American contenders Dominic Breazeale 19-1 (17) and Jarrell Miller 21-0-1 (18) in the United States are also being considered.

“Out of the three, it’s the fight the British public want,” said Hearn. “I think Chisora has earned the rematch, to be honest. He looked finished against [Agit] Kabayel and then he produced that performance against [Carlos] Takam from the gods. How can you deny him the opportunity of a rematch?

“What Dillian has got to decide is, if we sign that Joshua fight after the Povetkin fight for Dillian, what sort of fight does he want in between? Does he want a risk fight? He probably does, but I would be happy to take him to America, give him a run out over there before the April fight.”