Korean Puncher Arnold Khegai Sets His Sights on WBO Champ Isaac Dogboe

28 August 2018
Arnold Khegai
Based on his performance this past weekend, it would be understandable for most of the world’s 122-lb fighters to want to avoid UK-based WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dogboe… Not Arnold Khegai.

Khegai, the ethnic Korean, Ukrainian-born #12-rated WBO contender, is calling out Dogboe.

“I feel I am the best super bantamweight in the world!” said the confident Khegai. “I want to prove my point by fighting the most avoided fighters in the division. Bring on Dogboe!”

Last Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, California, the undefeated Dogboe (20-0, 14 KOs) scored an eye-opening TKO 1 over challenger Hidenori Otake of Japan. Dogboe looked to be a serious force while dominating his foe and dropping him twice with relative ease.

Khegai (13-0-1, 9 KOs) also wowed the boxing world in May of this year, with a dominant unanimous decision over well-respected contender Adam Lopez, live on Showtime.

“I know Isaac had an impressive victory and I commend him for that,” continued Khegai. “But I will gladly fight him. I know I can’t be beat at this weight and I’ll fight anyone to prove it.”

“Arnold is a blue-chip contender on his way to becoming a dominant name in the super bantamweight division,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Not only does he have the skills and power, but most importantly, he has the desire to fight the best. That is a complete package.”

