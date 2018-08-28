TwitterFacebook

Ruben Villa Remains Unbeaten After Friday NIght’s Unanimous Decision Win

28 August 2018
Ruben Villa
Press Release

Ruben Villa (13-0, 5 KOs) continued his trend of routing opponents on the scorecards by thoroughly outpointing Jose Santos Gonzalez (23-7, 13 KOs) in Friday night’s “Locked n’ Loaded” main event.

Villa used his signature quickness to batter Gonzalez throughout the 8-round fight.

“I was able to find the range from the outside and also get inside a little bit,” said Villa after the fight. “He was a little bit awkward, but I still found ways to land combinations.”

The southpaw from Salinas, Calif. hammered Gonzalez with accurate jabs and punishing left hands. In nearly every round, Villa, 21, rocked Gonzalez on his heels with a variety of punches from all sorts of angles.

Gonzalez, despite his experience in high profile fights, was unable to muster any kind of attack. He nearly went down in the fifth when Villa cracked him with a body shot. Scores: 80-72, 79-73 twice.

Villa is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

