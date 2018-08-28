Undefeated world champion TJ Doheny joins rapidly expanding MTK Global stable

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Newly-minted IBF super bantamweight champion TJ Doheny 20-0 (14) has announced he has officially joined management and consultancy firm MTK Global just weeks after defeating Ryosuke Iwasa 25-3 (16) for the world championship at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

“I’m truly ecstatic to have signed up with the best management company in the world. With my manager Mike Altamura and Team MTK Global, we are a force to be reckoned with,” said the Irish-born, Australian-based 31-year-old.

“After a few years of bad luck and so many letdowns, I feel I am in the best hands possible to really push on and reach my full potential as a world champion. It is great to be joining a stable full of established fighters and I truly believe I belong in this company.”

Doheny, who is promoted by Murphys Boxing in the United States and bases his training camps out of Boston, Massachusetts, won the IBF 122-pound crown with a competitive but clear-cut points win over fellow southpaw and reigning champion Iwasa by scores of 116-112, 117-112 and 115-113 on August 16.

“I am very excited for what the future holds for me now that I have the backing of the best team in the business. I can’t wait to get the ball rolling,” continued Doheny, who goes by the moniker ‘The Power’.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank [Australian manager] Mike Altamura and MTK Global for this opportunity. The sky’s the limit right now.”

Melbourne’s Altamura, who doubles as an international consultant and talent scout for MTK Global, added: “It’s an honour to have a long-term client of mine in TJ coming to join the MTK Global team. With the team we have in place and the many resources available in terms of marketing, PR, gyms around the world and all the rest of it. TJ will be nurtured to the fullest extent and built as an athlete.”

While Doheny recovers from an injury to his left hand sustained in his world title victory, his new management team will start planning the next steps in his burgeoning career.

“From the MTK Global point of view, it’s great to have another world champion on the books,” said Altamura. “It shows we’re serious about building and expanding in the fight industry. It shows we’re capable of bringing a unique perspective and that fighters who are already at the top of the game want to join us.

“TJ is one of the most loyal kids I’ve ever worked with and matches the ideology of MTK Global as a company. I’m looking forward to seeing what we’re going to do together in the not-too-distant future.”