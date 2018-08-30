Al Bernstein: Porter-Garcia A Style March Up Made in Heaven

Hall of Fame Boxing Broadcaster Al Bernstein, who will be at ringside calling the Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter welterweight match on September 8, called the fight “one of the best style match-ups of 2018.” This fight is the main event of a tripleheader to be aired at 9p.m. EST/6p.m. PST live on SHOWTIME.

Bernstein said, “The old boxing adage is that styles make fights. If that is true, and I think it is, then that makes the Danny Garcia-Shawn Porter fight potentially a terrific bout. Garcia is a master boxer-puncher who is a very effective counter puncher—with a lethal counter left hook. Porter is an aggressive hard charging fighter who only goes forward and use his physicality and volume to wear opponents down. It’s hard for me to see this as anything but an action fight.”

A lot is at stake for these two men—this match is for the vacant WBC 147-pound title. Bernstein added, “These are two of the top welterweights in the world, and both former champions. Each man lost by very narrow margins to WBA Champion Keith Thurman, and this fight could determine who gets a rematch to avenge that loss. This fight Is extremely important to both fighters.”

