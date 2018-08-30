Andre Ward confirmed for September 15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two division world champion Andre “SOG” Ward has confirmed that that he will have a booth and interact with the fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 4th Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018, during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Ward will make his First appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing autographs and also have merchandise for sale for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this boxing superstar and the former #1 Pound for Pound best Boxer in the world at the SON OF GOD Apparel Booth for more info go to: http://andresogward.com/

Ward joins Abner Mares, Mikey Garcia, James Toney, Mayweather Promotions, WBC, WBA, Thomas Hearns, David Benavidez, José Benavidez, Badou Jack, Mia St.John, Jessie Vargas, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

About Andre Ward

Andre Ward is an Olympic gold medalist and former super middleweight and light heavyweight weight world champion. He retired with an undefeated record in September of 2017 and held multiple world titles in two weight classes, including the unified WBA (Super), WBC, Ring magazine, and lineal super middleweight titles between 2009 and 2015; and the unified WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring light heavyweight titles between 2016 and 2017. During his reign as light heavyweight champion, Ward was ranked as the world’s best active boxer, pound for pound, by The Ring magazine and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB), as well as the world’s best active boxer in the division by The Ring, the TBRB, and BoxRec.

As an amateur, Ward won a gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 2004 Olympics and turned professional later that year. He rose to worldwide prominence and entered the Super Six World Boxing Classic tournament in 2009, where he won the WBA (Super) super middleweight title from Mikkel Kessler in the opening group stage. In 2011, Ward defeated WBC champion Carl Froch in the tournament final to unify the titles, as well as winning the vacant Ring and lineal titles. That same year, Ward was named Fighter of the Year by The Ring and the Boxing Writers’ Association of America. He later won The Ring’s Comeback of the Year award in 2016.

The highly anticipated bout between “SOG” Ward versus Sergey Kovalev to determine who was the best light heavyweight in the world lived up to its billing as the two battled on November 19th, 2016 for 12 hard fought rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ward battled back from an early knockdown to take over the bout and win a unanimous decision victory and hand Kovalev his first professional defeat. Fans and pundits alike clamored for a rematch and Ward granted their wish. The two met a second time on June 17, 2017 at Mandalay Bay to once again settle the score and Ward ensured that all questions were answered with a definitive eight round TKO to retain his light heavyweight titles.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet-and- greet boxing superstars of today, current and former world champions, legends of the sport and other boxing celebrities. Fans can expect to experience various interactions such as autograph and photos sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, pictures with the Ring Card Girls, Live DJ Music, chance to win prizes, purchase merchandise and memorabilia from different booths Exhibitors, “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”. You won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipment’s, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Throughout the next few weeks leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.