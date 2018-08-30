Mike Tyson overlooks Deontay Wilder, tabs Anthony Joshua as the best heavyweight boxer in the world

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) is the man to beat in the heavyweight division, according to former undisputed world champion Mike Tyson.

In an interview with Seconds Out where Tyson was asked directly whether he thought unified champ Joshua, lineal champ Tyson Fury or WBC champion Deontay Wilder deserved to be regarded as the boss of the heavyweight division, the youngest ever heavyweight champion in history wasted no time in responding.

“Right now Anthony Joshua seems to be the best out of the whole lot of them,” Tyson said without hesitation.

“He’s the stronger guy, bigger guy, more put together, more put together as far as boxing skills are concerned as well.

“I think he’s the best fighter out of the lot.”

Tyson became the youngest ever heavyweight champion of the world when he stopped Muhammed Ali-conqueror and WBC heavyweight champion Trevor Berbick in two devastatingly one-sided rounds at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1986.

Brooklyn’s ‘Kid Dynamite’ was just 20 years old at the time.

England’s 28-year-old Olympic gold medallist looked to be on a collision course with Wilder until negotiations for their reputed $100m fight fell through in late June.

The 32-year-old Alabama banger, who has stopped all but one of his 40 opponents, has since moved on and will now likely face self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ Fury in Las Vegas, Nevada before the end of the calendar year.

Meanwhile Joshua is lined up to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) at Wembley Stadium in London on September 22.

The 38-year-old former world title challenger was last in action on the undercard of Joshua’s fight against WBO champion Joseph Parker in March when he stopped local favourite David Price by knockout in five rounds.

Joshua has an exclusive two-fight deal with Wembley Stadium that will see him return to the London venue in April after the Povetkin fight.

It is expected that Matchroom Boxing stablemate Dillian Whyte 24-1 (17) will be in the opposite corner in the new year.