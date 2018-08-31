Carl Frampton praises Luke Jackson, says Josh Warrington is a level below him

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Interim WBO featherweight champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 26-1 (15) has reflected on his big win over Luke ‘Action’ Jackson 16-1 (7) at Belfast’s Windsor Park a fortnight ago.

Fighting in front of a home crowd of 25,000 people, the proud Ulsterman put on a polished performance to systematically breakdown the brave 33-year-old Australian over nine rounds.

“I felt very comfortable in the fight, I was trying to break Jackson down and not get rid of him too soon,” wrote Frampton in a column for the Sunday Times. “I was conscious of the little cut on my eye — it was just a glancing shot and I remember feeling it so I didn’t want to get too carried away because the heads were banging a bit.

“When I look back at clips of the fight, it was special to see myself on the corner post after the win and saluting the crowd and I was just saying ‘thank you’ to them.”

The victory clears the way for a December clash with IBF 126-pound champion Josh Warrington 27-0 (6) who won the title in a mild upset over Lee Selby 26-2 (9) at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds in May this year.

“I would say that some people see it as a more difficult fight than maybe they first thought a year ago — including myself, mainly because of the fact he has beaten Lee Selby, so I will have to be physically and mentally at the top of my game,” said Frampton, 31.

“But then again, it has to be realised that Warrington’s best win has been against a weight-drained Selby who has left super featherweight and gone to lightweight for his return, which tells you a lot. Warrington still couldn’t get rid of him and I would also look back to the trouble he had with Kiko Martinez, who was done.

“He is unbeaten and is full of confidence but I just feel — as I said going into the Jackson fight — that I am a level above Warrington.

“It would be a huge moment for me to become world champion again having been written off by so many people after the loss to Leo Santa Cruz and everything else I’ve been through over the past couple of years.”

Frampton paid credit to gutsy Tasmanian Jackson, who came to fight but was found wanting with the giant leap up in class.

“Credit to Jackson because he took his lumps, he was hit with some heavy blows and kept coming — particularly that left hook to the body in the eighth round. There’s no doubt that since working with Jamie my body punching has really come on,” said Frampton.

“After the fight Jackson wished me all the best for the future and actually said he would be at my next fight as a fan.”