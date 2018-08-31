Danny Garcia insists he has the power to knockout Shawn Porter

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former junior welterweight and welterweight champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 34-1 (20) believes he not only has the style to confuse and confound Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter 28-2-1 (17) when the two clash for the vacant WBC 147-pound championship on September 8, but also to knock him out.

Porter, 30, has shown a solid set of whiskers in the past, with both his losses coming via decision in competitive fights against Keith Thurman and Kell Brook.

“Once you’re in there with me, it’s not the same as anyone else. It’s not the same as what you expect it to be. You’re in for a rude awakening. I’ve knocked out a lot of fighters for the first time, so it won’t be surprising to me if I knock Shawn Porter out for the first time,” said Garcia during an open workout this week.

The 30-year-old Philadelphian, whose lone loss was a split decision to Thurman for the WBA and WBC welterweight titles in March last year, will have the home ground advantage with the fight taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Garcia has fought six times previously.

“This is another opportunity to become a four-time world champion and that excites me. I still feel like the WBC title is mine, so I’m even more ready to reclaim it,” continued Garcia.

“Getting that world title back is what it’s all about. I know that I’m always going to be a top fighter. I fill the seats and make big fights, that’s why Shawn came to me after my win against Brandon Rios for his moment of glory.”

Porter returns to the ring after 10 months on the sidelines. He was last in action in October last year when he won a 12-round points decision over Adrian Granados 18-6-2 (12).

Garcia knocked out faded former WBA lightweight champion Brandon Rios 34-4-1 (25) in nine rounds in February.