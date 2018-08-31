David Lemieux plans to put a beating on Gary O’Sullivan, but the Irishman insists he has the superior chin

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Canadian knockout artist David Lemieux 39-4 (33) is adamant that his power and experience will be the difference when he faces Ireland’s Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan 28-2 (20) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 15.

The middleweight fight will take place on the undercard of the highly-anticipated rematch between WBC and WBA 160-pound champion Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“I’m going to beat your ass,” said the 29-year-old veteran. “It’s not going to be no walk in the park. Don’t think it’s going to be an easy fight. I’m not coming here to lose. I’m going to come here to destroy you. You’ll see. You’ll see September 15th. Keep training hard at the gym. You’re going to need it. You’re going to need every round, you’re going to need it, trust me.”

See Also

The 34-year-old O’Sullivan, from Cork in Ireland, has fought 10 of his past 13 bouts in the United States. He insists he has the better chin than Lemieux, who has been stopped by heavy-hitters Golovkin and Marco Antonio Rubio.

“He talks about knocking me down and putting me out cold and all that,” said O’Sullivan. “I’ve never even been on the canvas my entire career and he’s been down numerous times. He’s been beaten by several different opponents of several different stylistics fights, like Toribio — all different styles of fighter have beaten him.

“I think it’s going to be a really good night for me. I’m going to shine. It’s going to be nice beating a former world champion, as well. Looks good on paper.”

Lemieux won the vacant IBF middleweight title against Cameroon-born Frenchman Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam in June 2015 but lost it in by TKO8 to Golovkin four months later in a unification bout.