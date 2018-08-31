Eddie Hearn is certain that Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder won’t happen this year

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British promoter Eddie Hearn has continued his war of words with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) claiming the mooted November clash with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) won’t happen “unless he’s getting $20 million for [the] fight”.

Speaking to BettingPro the Matchroom Boxing boss was emphatic in his response when asked if he thought the fight would happen.

“No certainly not; I think he knows that and everyone in boxing knows that and unless he’s getting 20 million dollars for that fight, I don’t think he’ll take the fight against Wilder, to be honest with you,” said Hearn.

“I know they’ve said it is happening, there’s no date or venue yet and I think Fury needs one more, he knows that.”

Hearn offered a backhanded compliment to the 30-year-old Fury, who had to drop some 80-odd pounds to return to the ring after two-and-a-half years on the sidelines dealing with drug and mental health issues.

“He’s done unbelievably to come back from where he was and he deserves a huge amount of credit but he looked very poor in his last fight, he got booed out of the ring, he’s not an entertaining fighter to watch,” continued Hearn.

“He’s awkward and tricky which is not great for people to watch but it’s effective as we saw against [Wladimir] Klitschko so I think if he can have a fight or two more, which was always his plan, he’s got a very good chance against the likes of Wilder and [Anthony] Joshua but right now, he stands no chance.”

“I think he might have something up his sleeve but I don’t see him getting in the ring this year with Wilder for sure.”

Last week rumours were rife that Fury was planning on withdrawing from the Wilder fight, forcing the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ to refute the claims in a video posted to social media.

“Just a quick update, I’ve been reading and I’ve heard some rumours that this fight is off with me and Wilder,” said Fury, who comprehensively outboxed former world title challenger Francesco Pianeta in a slow-paced fight a fortnight ago.

“Not on my watch it ain’t. I’m not pulling out of nothing, it’s on like Donkey Kong. Tyson Fury is like a king coming to America.”

Fury added: “I’m just taking some much-needed rest after a nine-month training camp. But I will resume training on September 1st and that will leave me nine or ten weeks to prepare. I’m already fit, I’m already ready. No weight to lose. I’m coming for Wilder’s belt.”