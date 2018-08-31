Tevin Farmer set to defend IBF crown against James Tennyson, wants Gervonta Davis next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Newly-minted IBF super featherweight champion Tevin ‘American Dream’ Farmer 26-4-1 (5) has wasted no time in scheduling his inaugural title defence just weeks after defeating veteran Billy ‘The Kid’ Dib 43-5 (24) for the vacant championship in Sydney, Australia on August 3.

The 28-year-old Philadelphian southpaw will defend his red strap against Northern Ireland’s James ‘The Assassin’ Tennyson 22-2 (18) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on October 20.

“I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and now we’re going to get these big fights, but I have to take care of business with James Tennyson first,” said Farmer.

See Also

Victory will open the door to big money fights against high profile 130-pounders like Floyd Mayweather protégé and WBA champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 20-0 (19).

“I don’t need to fight the other champions – I want to fight them, no talk, I want to handle my business and I want these guys to meet me. I want Gervonta,” he continued.

Farmer admits he doesn’t know a great deal about the 25-year-old Tennyson – who won the Commonwealth 130-pound crown from previously undefeated Martin Ward 19-1-2 (9) by TKO5 on the undercard of Tony Bellew versus David Haye rematch in May – apart from the fact he expects the Belfast bomb thrower to be keen to capitalise on his world title opportunity.

“I don’t know much about my opponent but what I do know is people don’t make it to this level for no reason. I know he’s definitely going to come to fight and he wants to beat Tevin Farmer. James is a proud, tenacious and worthy challenger for my belt,” said Farmer.

“I know James is going to be hungry to take my title, but there’s no way I’m going to let it go. I want to prove that I am the king in this division.”

Tennyson, the WBA #1, IBF #7, WBO #11 and WBC #12 contender, has never been extended past the eighth round.

“To beat me, honestly, you’re going to have to bring a knife and a gun because it ain’t going to be easy,” said Farmer.

The Farmer-Tennyson IBF world title clash will be broadcast on Sky Sports and streaming service DAZN. Wicklow’s Katie Taylor and Wexford’s Niall Kennedy are also expected to appear on the card.