‘Monster’ night in Yokohama to kick-off Ali Trophy Season II Quarter-Finals this autumn

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Season II Quarter-Finals of the World Boxing Super Series will feature doubleheaders over six fight nights on back-to-back weekends, starting on Sunday 7 October at the Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan.

The WBA ‘Regular’ World Bantamweight Championship between ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue (Japan) and Juan Carlo Payano (Dominican Republic) opens the 2018/2019 season together with another spectacular quarter-final on the same night, the WBA World Super-Lightweight Championship: Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia).

After the bouts in Japan, the remaining ten quarter-finals will be held in pairs over the following Saturdays in locations around the globe that will be announced over the next few weeks.

See Also

“We will be doing doubleheaders this time on the quarter-finals,” said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland.

“You will be seeing action from not always the same weight class on the same night, but you will always get doubleheaders. So twelve fights, six weeks, all over the world; Asia, US, UK, Europe. We can’t wait!”

Season 2018/2019 will contain a total of 15 fight nights; six doubleheader quarter-finals, six semi-finals and three finals.

Dates for the six weeks of Ali Trophy quarter-final action this autumn:

1. 7th October – Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan:

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic)

WBA ‘Regular’ World Bantamweight Championship

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia).

WBA World Super-Lightweight Championship

2. 13th October – Ali Trophy quarter-finals

3. 20th October – Ali Trophy quarter-finals

4. 27th October – Ali Trophy quarter-finals

5. 3rd November – Ali Trophy quarter-finals

6. 10th November – Ali Trophy quarter-finals

Season II divisions and quarter-final match-ups:

BANTAMWEIGHT:

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ World Championship and WBC Diamond Title

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)

WBO World Championship

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic)

WBA ‘Regular’ World Championship

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF World Championship

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT:

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC ‘Interim’ World Championship and WBC Diamond Title

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Silver Title

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia)

WBA World Championship

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs. Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF World Championship

CRUISERWEIGHT:

Mairis Briedis (Latvia) vs. Noel Mikaelian (Germany)

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland)

Krzysztof Glowacki (Poland) vs. Maksim Vlasov (Russia)

Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) vs. Andrew Tabiti (United States)