Ultimate Boxxer announce UBII – Live on UNILAD and 5Spike

After an explosive Ultimate Boxxer debut at the Manchester Arena earlier this year, the fast-paced and hard-hitting event touches down in London on November 2nd at the O2 indigo. The second edition of the tournament sees the spotlight turn to the light heavyweight division, with eight highly rated British boxers squaring off to achieve their career changing or defining moment.

Entrants include Joel McIntyre, who will enter the tournament with an expected English title. The controversial John McCallum; 7-time national champion at amateur level with only one loss on his pro-record coming through injury. The unbeaten 6’6” Shakan Pitters represents Birmingham and Dec Spelmanreturns to his biggest stage yet following his tragic fight with the late Scott Westgarth.

Other members of the final 8 consist of title challengers Jordan Joseph and Darrel Church who opted to come into the competition instead of their anticipated bout against each other. Sam Horsfall, who many would see as the wildcard, after turning professional earlier this year and quickly gaining two victories.

Fighters will compete in a three, three-minute round format all competing for their share of the £50k prize money and the second golden robe.

Love Island’s own Idris Virgo makes his return to the ring following his search for love on the reality TV show this summer. Virgo holds a perfect 2-0 record, with the Birmingham man fighting in the capital for the first time.

Founded on a desire to make the professional game more accessible for boxers and fans alike Ultimate Boxxer II will be shown on multiple platforms for all generations. Live coverage of Ultimate Boxxer II begins on Facebook with UNILAD from 8.15PM, before going live on Freeview with channel 5Spike from 10PM.

Boxing legends Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton and Anthony Crolla will play their part in a start studded team that also included Chris Eubank Snr last time out.

Alongside the boxing action, Ultimate Boxxer is defined by youth culture and entertainment. Britain’s biggest DJ Charlie Sloth returns to entertain the London crowd alongside many special guests

The eight pro light-heavyweights looking to make a major impact in the

sport are:

Joel McIntyre (17-2)

John McCallum (11-1)

Shakan Pitters (6-0)

Dec Spelman (12-1)

Jordan Joseph (7-2-1)

Darrel Church (7-2-1)

Sam Horsfall (2-0)

Sam Smith (5-1)

Benjamin Shalom: Founder of Ultimate Boxxer

‘The first show has attracted more and more quality fighters which made our decision for places very difficult. We think we’ve chosen a card perfect for the London crowd. It has everything and it’s impossible to call who will come out on top.’

Caj Sohal, Sports Commissioner at Channel 5

‘Ultimate Boxxer performed really well as a totally unknown entity in its first show. It seems to have something for everyone, attracting a large and varied audience usually not associated with combat sports. It’s exciting to see what happens next.’

Paulie Malignaggi Former Two-Weight World Champion, and ULTIMATE BOXXER, Non-Executive Director

‘I love what this brand can do for the sport and the opportunity it can give to talented fighters. The first show blew my mind and the card looks even better for this one.’