Alexander Povetkin ready to box or brawl with Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight contender Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) says he is ready for whatever unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) throws at him when the pair meet at Wembley Stadium in London on September 22.

“There is never any thoughts about losing,” Povetkin told Sky Sports. “I think just about coming to the ring and winning. I do everything for that. We have two scenarios – whether Anthony Joshua will decide to have a rumble, or he will keep the distance.

“We have both scenarios, we don’t know how it will go. We’re ready for any style of fight. I just want to win, this is most important.”

The 39-year-old Russian, whose sole loss was to undisputed heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko five years ago, began his fighting career in karate after watching popular kung-fu movies from the 1970s.

“In Russia, there was a period of time when places like video shops were popular, and they sold Bruce Lee movies,” said Povetkin. “I decided that I want to be powerful, and I can protect myself. I asked my father to bring me somewhere.

“From the beginning there was karate, then kickboxing, then boxing from 13-years-old. That’s how it happened.”

In his last fight Povetkin had a highlight-reel KO of Britain’s David Price when he stopped him with a big left hook after stunning him with a right in the fifth. But it wasn’t all beer and skittles, with Price decking Povektin in the third.

“I can’t say that this knockdown hurt me too much. But after that, I watched the moments what I did wrong in that exact moment. That was just a small mistake that I will try not to do in the fight with Joshua,” he said.

“In general, I’m satisfied with my performance. Of course I made a mistake, but I win. This is a key moment.

“I just want to say again, I really love how people react for boxing. Of course they support the British guy, but at the same time they love beautiful and quality boxing.”