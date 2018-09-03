It’s Good To Talk For Catterall

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

JACK CATTERALL has revealed that he is the man doing all the talking ahead of his big fight against Ohara Davies.

The Chorley man believes regular chats with gym-mate Carl Frampton are playing a key role ahead of his WBO intercontinental super-lightweight title defence against the Londoner at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on October 6.

WBO ranked No 2 Catterall (22-0) and two-weight world champion Frampton are both trained by Jamie Moore and the Chorley ace said: “Carl’s win over Luke Jackson and Rocky Fielding’s world title upset has brought a good vibe in the gym.

“Carl has been at the highest level and I can pick his brains. I am not afraid of asking people like him questions.

“I have been at the side of him for a couple of camps and I have never been scared of going up to him and asking about opinions.

“My chats with Carl has definitely brought me on.

“I have been in the WBO rankings for a couple of years, I have earned my stripes and once I come thorough Davies I don’t believe that world title shot is far away.”

Catterall, 25, will be having his fourth fight under Moore which has so far yielded a pair of first round stoppages and a hard fought points win against Tyrone McKenna.

He added: “I feed off everybody’s energy and the gym environment is only going to help me learn and progress in my fight.

“McKenna was a good learning fight. It was only my third with the new team and the previous fights both only went a round.

“It was nice to get the rounds in with Jamie and Nigel Travis in the corner.”

Davies (18-1) has a reputation as one of boxing’s greatest trash talkers, but so far has stuck to his promise not to goad Catterall ahead of their much anticipated showdown.

Catterall says: “I couldn’t care less if he is ranting about me or keeping his mouth shut.

“It won’t make any difference to what happens in the fight and that is all I am focused on.

“It is going to be a tough fight. He has had some good wins over the last couple of years and he has power, but I believe in my ability to overcome what he has got.”

‘The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

Tickets are priced at £40, £60, £100, £150, £200 and are available to purchase from Eventbrite and Ticketmaster.