Pulev v Fury Initial Press Conference To Stream Live On Facebook On Monday, September 3

3 September 2018
Epic Sports and Entertainment announced today that the Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev vs. Hughie Fury initial press conference at the Hotel Marinela, Sofia, Bulgaria will be streamed live on Facebook on Monday, September 3, 2018 at 1:00 pm local time, 11:00 am London time and 6:00 am New York time. The press conference can be viewed here:

Pulev (25-1, 13 KOs) and Fury (21-1, 11 KOs) will be competing for the right to face the winner of the September 22 showdown between champion Anthony Joshua and challenger Alexander Povetkin.

The event, titled “Fire & Fury,” is scheduled for October 27, 2108 at the Arena Armeec, Sofia, Bulgaria and is being co-promoted by Epic Sports and Entertainment and Fury’s promoter, Hennessy Sports.

