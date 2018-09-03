Verbal War Continues Between Woodstock And Sharp

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Upcoming foe’s Lyon Woodstock and Archie Sharp continue to exchange words in the build up to their clash on October 6th for the WBO European Super-Featherweight title.

Woodstock (11-0) and Sharp (13-0) have been trading verbal punches through social media, beginning months before their fight was even announced.

“I didn’t even know who the guy was until somebody showed me the tweets he was putting.” admitted the current owner of the belt, Woodstock.

“At first I didn’t think anything of it but then he was posting tweet after tweet about me, so I thought let’s see who this Archie boy is!”

Both undefeated fighters met each other for the first time at the show announcement in July which gave them both the opportunity to ‘discuss’ their differences face-to-face.

“I found it all very funny.” said Woodstock.

He continued: “I mean, I turned up with my title and he turned up wearing a man bag! Who even has those these days?!

“All of this is new to him. He made it obvious to everybody that he wasn’t really too sure what he was doing, bless his heart!”

Sharp’s first impressions not going down well with Woodstock, but the feelings appeared to be mutual;

“Blah-blah-blah!… I just let him talk because that’s what he likes to do.” Sharp replied with.

“For me, the fights made, my talking will be done in the ring.

“I personally believe the reason he talks so much and writes so much on twitter and social media is so he can serve some confidence to his self because that is what he needs.”

Archie Sharp’s amateur pedigree has been a factor he has made clear to Woodstock all throughout, something the Leicester man has mockingly played down in return.

“Lyon has to go on about my amateur career and it was this many years ago, but at the end of the day, I’m still sparring and mixing it with the likes of Luke Campbell, Joe Cordina; both top amateur fighters.

“I boxed at a great level, boxed opponents at a high level and ability wise that are a lot better than Lyon Woodstock, the only difference really is that this is a ten-round fight, but I train for twelve-round fights and on the 6th October I’m going to turn it up!”

‘The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

Tickets are priced at £40, £60, £100, £150, £200 and are available to purchase from Eventbrite and Ticketmaster.