Hughie Fury says it’s his destiny to fight Anthony Joshua, wants to take over the heavyweight division

Once-beaten fringe contender Hughie Fury 21-1 (11) wants to take over the heavyweight division and his campaign to do that begins in Sofia, Bulgaria when he takes on former world title challenger Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev 25-1 (13) on October 27.

“A couple of guys in the division have ducked Pulev and that tells you that he’s a dangerous opponent. Listen, I’m prepared to fight anyone, anywhere in the world and these are the fights that I want. I want big fights and I want to take over the heavyweight division. That’s what I believe I can do,” said Fury to SecondsOut.

The 23-year-old cousin of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he is comfortable fighting on the road.

“Fighting outside of the UK doesn’t bother me. At the end of the day there are only two people in the ring, so it doesn’t matter where the fight is taking place,” he said.

“There’s no pressure on my side. If anything, there’s more pressure for him to perform in his own backyard.

“He is a good boxer and has lots of experience, but he has to bring it all when he faces me. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Fury returned to the ring in May eight months after losing a world title challenge to then-WBO champion Joseph Parker 24-2 (18) of New Zealand on points in front of his home crowd at Manchester Arena. Boxing off the back foot, Fury won just two rounds on two of the judges’ scorecards.

In his last fight against British heavyweight champion Sam Sexton 24-4 (9), Fury scored a surprise fifth round technical knockout.

“In my last fight against Sexton I didn’t get out of second gear,” explained the 6-foot-6 Fury. “This time fans will see a different Hughie Fury. To all my fans who have supported me from day one, on October 27th you are going to see a spectacular performance and it will be a brilliant night to remember.”

As for the future, the Mancunian sees himself facing the winner of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence against Alexander Povetkin scheduled to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium later this month.

“Joshua will come through Povetkin and that’s the fight that I’m destined for,” he said. “That’s the fight that I want, and I will grab it with both hands. For now, I’m just concentrating on the fight with Pulev and the rest will take care of itself.”