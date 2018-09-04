Jarrell Miller to bypass Dillian Whyte, wants Manuel Charr next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 21-0-1 (18) has revealed he plans to take the path of least resistance by targeting WBA ‘Regular’ titleholder Manuel Charr 31-4 (17) while sidestepping consensus top five contender Dillian Whyte 24-1 (17).

“Even though Dillian Whyte fought nobody other than Joseph Parker, and now he’s going to fight AJ again, supposedly in April,” WBA number four Miller said to Tha Boxing Voice. “I’m going after Manuel Charr to get the WBA belt and then I’ll fight an English guy.”

The 33-year-old Charr, who was born in Lebanon, holds Syrian nationality but is based in Germany, defeated fringe contender Alexander Ustinov on points for the vacant WBA title last November. He is scheduled to make his first defence at the end of the month against 45-year-old Puerto Rican Fres Oquendo, who hasn’t fought in four years.

See Also

Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) is the WBA ‘Super’ champion. The undefeated 28-year-old Englishman also holds the IBF and WBO world titles.

The 30-year-old from Brooklyn scoffed at the suggestion he should fight Londoner Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte, who is coming off a career-best win over former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 24-2 (18).

“For what? I want that WBA belt. I get more bragging rights and I can take it from there,” said Miller, who is scheduled to take on badly faded former light heavyweight titleholder, cruiserweight champion and fringe heavyweight contender Tomasz Adamek in Chicago on October 6.

“He [Whyte] gets three, four easy fights and then he fights Joseph Parker. I do want Dillian Whyte, but I want that Charr belt first, and if AJ is still being a [expletive] then I’ll go fight Dillian Whyte and knock him out, but I want that Manuel Charr belt. You get more bargaining [power with the WBA title].

“I did a two-fight deal with DAZN, this fight [with Adamek] and the next fight. After this fight, Manuel Charr next.”

The deal with sports streaming service DAZN was brokered by Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, who has an exclusive multi-year deal with the digital network to provide content as they try to break in to the lucrative US market.

“Eddie Hearn is trying to manipulate the heavyweight division to keep certain guys away from AJ. I get it,” Miller said. “I’d take $2.5 million to fight [Dereck] Chisora. I’ll fight Manuel Charr for the belt for a quarter of that, because he has a belt. I want Manuel Charr first.”