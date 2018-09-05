Andrew Moloney looking to make a statement against Luis Concepcion in world title eliminator on ESPN+ this Saturday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated super flyweight contender Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 17-0 (10) is looking forward to delivering a career-best performance when he locks horns with former world titleholder Luis ‘El Nica’ Concepcion 37-6 (26) in a fight that will be broadcast on ESPN+ from the new Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia this Saturday night.

The winner of the fight between the two WBA top five rated fighters will have a mandate to face WBA 115-pound champion Khalid ‘Kal’ Yafai 24-0 (15), who Concepcion lost his title to 21 months ago.

“[Concepcion] was the last world champion before Yafai, he won the world title off Concepcion,” said Moloney in an interview with Maxboxing. “So I’m pretty confident that with me being victorious against Concepcion, that should put me next in line for a shot at Kal Yafai.

“That’s a fight I’ve wanted for a long time now and a fight I believe I can win. So yeah, I’m really excited for this and what’s to come after being victorious.”

The 27-year-old Australian knows he will have to be on the top of his game against the experienced Panamanian, who is ranked number five by the WBA.

“We are taking this fight very serious as we know that Concepcion is an excellent fighter himself and we’re expecting a very tough fight from him,” said Moloney, the WBA number four contender.

“I’ve watched quite a lot of Concepcion, even before he was one of my opponents. He has always been one of the biggest names around the super flyweight division and I always keep an eye on the top guys in my division to see where I’m at and what the rest of the competition is like.

“No doubt he always comes to fight 100% and always puts a lot of pressure on his opponents and throws a lot of punches and has really good stamina. He tends to be throwing the same amount of punches in the later rounds as he does in the start of the fight.

“He also seems to have a pretty decent punch on his and has quite a lot of knockouts. I’m expecting a really tough fight from him.”

Despite Concepcion’s credentials, Moloney believes he can time his shots to exploit the 32-year-old’s defensive deficiencies.

“The one thing he really lacks is his defence,” he said. “He tends to sort of be offensive-minded and can be countered quite easily and the plan is, without giving too much away, is just to box him and find those openings while he’s punching and just land the better shots and just outbox him, basically.”