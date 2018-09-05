Anthony Joshua slams Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder fight as nothing more than a money-grab

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) has weighed in on the proposed Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) versus Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) fight that would pit the lineal heavyweight champion against the WBC beltholder.

The fight would be Fury’s third since June after a two-and-a-half year layoff to deal with drug and mental health issues.

“Tyson Fury’s strategy is to put some money in the bank after a three-year layoff,” Joshua, 28, told Sky News. “He’ll continue talking rubbish as he does. In the long run, thunder strikes and it continues to strike.”

According to the unified heavyweight champion, Wilder is keen to face Fury to elevate his position in future fight negotiations after their very public discussions for a mooted unification bout fell through earlier this year.

“I know the strategy is for him to fight Fury after a three-year layoff,” Joshua said of Wilder. “He’s got a good chance of beating him.

“It will boost his profile so when he comes back to the negotiating table he will have a better leg to stand on.”

After his last fight against faded former world title challenger Francesco Pianeta on the Carl Frampton versus Luke Jackson undercard last month, Fury and Wilder came face-to-face to spruik their planned November clash in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his first fight back from his layoff the 30-year-old Fury stopped Albanian cruiserweight Sefer Seferi in four one-sided rounds.

Alabama’s 32-year-old ‘Bronze Bomber’ impressively stopped highly-rated southpaw Luis Ortiz 29-1 (25) in 10 rounds in March. Ortiz was down once in round five and twice in round 10.

Meanwhile, Joshua is set to face Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) of Russia at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 22.