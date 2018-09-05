Boardwalk Boxing: Round 3 Media Workouts to be streamed live TODAY on Rising Star Promotions Facebook page
This afternoon at 12 PM ET, Rising Star Promotions will stage a media day in advance of Boardwalk Boxing: Round 3, that will take place this Saturday night at The Showboat Hotel.
The media day will be streamed live on Rising Star Promotions Facebook Page
In the main event, Atlantic City rivals, Antowyan Aikens (13-4-1, 1 KO)and DeCarlo Perez (16-6-1, 5 KOs) will meet for the New Jersey State Super Middleweight title that will take place this Saturday night at The Bourbon Room inside the Showboat Hotel.
In the six-round co-feature, it will be a battle of New Jersey based junior welterweights as John Bauza (10-0, 5 KOs) of North Bergen takes on Rashad Bogar (4-7-1, 2 KOs) of Newark.
In four-round bouts:
Tahlik Taylor (3-11-1, 1 KO) of Greensboro, NC fights Travis Toledo (1-0) of Baltimore, Maryland in a light heavyweight battle.
Ryan Wilczak (6-0, 3 KOs) of Scranton, PA squares off with Alberto Delgado (0-3) of Roanoke, Virginia in a middleweight contest.
Omar Salem (3-0) of Brooklyn New York will fight Mike Anderson (0-2) of Philadelphia in a middleweight fight.
Isaiah Hart of Atlantic City will make his pro debut against Dillan Kasprzak (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight fight.
Nahir Albright (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Glenford Nickey (4-1, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, New York in a lightweight bout.
Jahmal Dyer (5-1, 3 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland boxes against Marcos Lugo (0-1) of Vineland, New Jersey in a lightweight bout.
Ry’Shine Collins of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Lucky Holt (0-2) of Hannibal, Missouri in a bantamweight fight.
Steve Moore (1-4, 1 KO) of Orange, New Jersey takes on Kashon Hutchinson (3-5, 1 KO) of Reading, Pennsylvania in a welterweight bout.
Antowyan Aikens vs DeCarlo Perez Fight Week Schedule
**All Times Are Eastern**
Wednesday, September 5
12:00 p.m. Media Workout
Location: Showboat Hotel
801 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ 08041
11:30 a.m. – Media Arrival
12:00 p.m. – Antowyan Aikens
12:20 p,.m.- Greg Jackson
12:40 p.m.- DeCarlo Perez
1:00 p.m.- Isiah Hart
1:20 p.m.- Nahir Albright
1:40 p.m- Julius Dyis
STREAMED LIVE ON
THE RISING STAR PROMOTIONS FACEBOOK PAGE
Thursday, September 6
12:00 p.m. Press Conference
Location: Showboat Hotel Lobby
801 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ 08041
11:30 a.m. Media Arrival
12:00 p.m. Press Conference Begins
Friday, September 7
3:00 p.m. Weigh In
Location: Showboat Hotel Lobby
801 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ 08041
2:30 p.m. Media Arrival
3:00 p.m. Fighters on Scale
Saturday, September 8th
7:00 p.m. Fight Night
Location: Showboat Hotel (Bourbon Room)
801 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ 08041
6:00 p.m. Doors Open
7:00 p.m 1st Bout
Media Credentials are to be picked up at table outside of Bourbon Room beginning at 6 PM
Ticket Prices are $55 I $80 I $125 and are available at www.RSPBoxing.comdecar