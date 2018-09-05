Boardwalk Boxing: Round 3 Media Workouts to be streamed live TODAY on Rising Star Promotions Facebook page

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This afternoon at 12 PM ET, Rising Star Promotions will stage a media day in advance of Boardwalk Boxing: Round 3, that will take place this Saturday night at The Showboat Hotel.

The media day will be streamed live on Rising Star Promotions Facebook Page

In the main event, Atlantic City rivals, Antowyan Aikens (13-4-1, 1 KO)and DeCarlo Perez (16-6-1, 5 KOs) will meet for the New Jersey State Super Middleweight title that will take place this Saturday night at The Bourbon Room inside the Showboat Hotel.

See Also

In the six-round co-feature, it will be a battle of New Jersey based junior welterweights as John Bauza (10-0, 5 KOs) of North Bergen takes on Rashad Bogar (4-7-1, 2 KOs) of Newark.

In four-round bouts:

Tahlik Taylor (3-11-1, 1 KO) of Greensboro, NC fights Travis Toledo (1-0) of Baltimore, Maryland in a light heavyweight battle.

Ryan Wilczak (6-0, 3 KOs) of Scranton, PA squares off with Alberto Delgado (0-3) of Roanoke, Virginia in a middleweight contest.

Omar Salem (3-0) of Brooklyn New York will fight Mike Anderson (0-2) of Philadelphia in a middleweight fight.

Isaiah Hart of Atlantic City will make his pro debut against Dillan Kasprzak (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight fight.

Nahir Albright (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Glenford Nickey (4-1, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, New York in a lightweight bout.

Jahmal Dyer (5-1, 3 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland boxes against Marcos Lugo (0-1) of Vineland, New Jersey in a lightweight bout.

Ry’Shine Collins of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Lucky Holt (0-2) of Hannibal, Missouri in a bantamweight fight.

Steve Moore (1-4, 1 KO) of Orange, New Jersey takes on Kashon Hutchinson (3-5, 1 KO) of Reading, Pennsylvania in a welterweight bout.

Antowyan Aikens vs DeCarlo Perez Fight Week Schedule

**All Times Are Eastern**

Wednesday, September 5

12:00 p.m. Media Workout

Location: Showboat Hotel

801 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08041

11:30 a.m. – Media Arrival

12:00 p.m. – Antowyan Aikens

12:20 p,.m.- Greg Jackson

12:40 p.m.- DeCarlo Perez

1:00 p.m.- Isiah Hart

1:20 p.m.- Nahir Albright

1:40 p.m- Julius Dyis

STREAMED LIVE ON

THE RISING STAR PROMOTIONS FACEBOOK PAGE

Thursday, September 6

12:00 p.m. Press Conference

Location: Showboat Hotel Lobby

801 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08041

11:30 a.m. Media Arrival

12:00 p.m. Press Conference Begins

Friday, September 7

3:00 p.m. Weigh In

Location: Showboat Hotel Lobby

801 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08041

2:30 p.m. Media Arrival

3:00 p.m. Fighters on Scale

Saturday, September 8th

7:00 p.m. Fight Night

Location: Showboat Hotel (Bourbon Room)

801 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08041

6:00 p.m. Doors Open

7:00 p.m 1st Bout

Media Credentials are to be picked up at table outside of Bourbon Room beginning at 6 PM

Ticket Prices are $55 I $80 I $125 and are available at www.RSPBoxing.comdecar