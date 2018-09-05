GH3 Promotions fighters to stay busy in September and October

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

It will be a busy next six weeks for GH3 Promotions as it’s stable of fighters will be active all over the country.

2018 National Golden Gloves champion Roney Hines (3-0, 3 KOs) will see action on Saturday night at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City as he takes on Kendrick Houston (1-3, 1 KO) in a four-round bout. With a win, Hines will return to action on September 22nd in North Carolina as well as on September 28th in Temecula, California.

On that same September 28th date, Undefeated lightweight Thomas Mattice (13-0, 10 KOs) will square off with Zhora Hamazaryan in a highly anticipated rematch that will be seen live on SHOWTIME as part of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader.

See Also

On September 29th in Charlotte, North Carolina, undefeated junior middleweight, Joey Alday, Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs) will be back in action in a six-round bout.

Kenneth Sims, Jr. (12-1-1, 4 KO’s) will stay busy when he sees action on October 13th in a junior welterweight bout in Gary , Indiana