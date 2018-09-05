Nicola Adams to Fight for Interim WBO World Title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Nicola Adams will face former world title challenger Isabel Millan for the Interim WBO World Female Super-Flyweight title at the Morningside Leicester Arena on October 6th.

Adams (35) has recently teamed up with trainer Dominic Ingle in Sheffield and will be competing for the interim strap in just her fifth outing as a professional. Her last outing was in her native Leeds at Elland road in May where she only needed one round to defeat Argentina’s Soledad del Valle Frias.

The highly decorated amateur will have the opportunity to win her maiden title as a professional and place herself in pole position to fight for the WBO World Female Super-Flyweight title; currently being held by Germany’s Raja Amasheh (21-1-1).

Her Mexican opponent Millan (33) promises to be a worthy competitor for Adams having experienced challenging for world title honours in the past but falling short against five-weight world champion Naoko Fujioka in March 2017.

“Nicola has been asking for a fight like this and I’m delighted that we have delivered for her.” said her promotor, Frank Warren.

He continued: “Isabel Millan is a tough, Mexican fighter, has a good record and has good experience fighting at world level, this is going to be a good test for Nicola.

“The Leicester bill is absolutely stacked with good quality fights and Nicola fighting for the interim world title just adds to what is going to be a fantastic night of boxing on October 6th.”

‘The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams will be fighting Isabel Millan for the Interim WBO World Female Super-Flyweight Title and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

Tickets are priced at £40, £60, £100, £150, £200 and are available to purchase from Eventbrite and Ticketmaster.