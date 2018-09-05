Promising Danish fighters gets the spotlight on ambitious Mogens Palle show on September 15

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Mogens Palle, who celebrated his 60 year anniversary as a boxing promoter earlier this year, is back with an action-packed program in Copenhagen, Denmark on September the 15th.

Together with popular Danish former heavyweight fighter Brian Nielsen the 84-year old promoter, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) in 2008, now runs the Danish Fight Night boxing shows, which the pair started in December 2015 with mainly all new talents billed as “Tomorrow’s Champions”.

In one the four main events on September 15 Danish light heavyweight soutpaw Jeppe Morell (8-2) takes on experienced South American light heavyweight champion and former world title challenger Ruben Eduardo Acosta (36-16-5). Jeppe Morell comes off an eye injury loss in January against IBF Baltic champion Sven Fornling (now 14-1) and will try to bounce back against the tough Argentinian slugger, who has won 4 of his last 5 bouts. In his latest fight Acosta lost a very close decision in Germany against undefeated Vartan Avetisian (17-0-1).

Sarah Mahfood (5-0), a Danish “Dancing with the Stars”-winner with a solid amateur boxing background, takes on the world ranked Stephanie Ducastel (8-4-2) of France in a featherweight contest (females).

The matchup must be considered a dangerous test for Sarah Mahfoud, but also a great opportunity early on in her career, as Ducastel is rated 5 in the world by both the WBA and WBC, and number 7 by IBF. The French woman is also ranked number 4 overall in the featherweight division by BoxRec.

Stephanie Duscatel, a former European champion, drew with the number 1 featherweight in the world, Jelena Mrdjenovich of Canada, for the WBA and WBC world titles back in 2017 and lost the rematch on points in Edmonton, Canada in April this year.

The current IBF world (youth) super lightweight champion Enock Mwandila Poulsen (7-0) battles tough French gatekeeper Renald “Lion” Garrido (22-20-2). The slick and fasthanded Poulsen will have to dig deep to keep Garrido at bay, as Garrido is known for forcing the fight against anyone from the first bell to the last. The Frenchman, who holds wins over Bradley Saunders and Daouda Sow, rarely losses a fight without it being a very close decision. He both drew with – and also lost a controversial decision to – former European amateur champion Fatih Keles for the European WBO super lightweight title and has close points decision losses to Frankie Gavin, Tyrone McKenna, Aslanbek Kozaev, Yazid Amghar and Serhii Fedchenko.

23-year old hard hitting slugger Ditlev “D-Struction” Rossing (8-0), who holds the WBC cruiserweight world (youth) title, faces Viktor Polyakov (13-4-1) of Ukraine in a catchweight – slugger vs. slugger – contest over 8 rounds. Polyakov, a 2004 Olympic boxer, is a former WBA International champion and holds wins over former WBA world champion Giovanni De Carolis and Polish light heavyweight Darius Sek as well as a draw against undefeated German Toni Kraft.

Ditlev Rossing, who is trained by heavyweight fighter Sherman “The Tank” Williams, has publicly challenged fellow Danish cruiserweight Micki Nielsen to determine, who is the best Nordic cruiserweight.

Also on the program is 19-year old super welterweight Oliver Meng (2-0), who is only 19 years and a European youth bronze medalist as an amateur. He faces Latvian fighter Valentins Kotosovs (2-1).

The show will also feature two Danish debut fighters.

Diana Nadim, the younger sister of Danish female soccer star Nadia Nadim, takes on Gabriella Mezei (9-15-3) in a featherweight contest. Diana Nadim is a former European champion (under 19) as an amateur.

Allan Mahfoud, the younger brother of Sarah Mahfoud, also makes his professional debut on September 15 against an opponent yet to be determined. The both physical strong and technical smart Mahfoud is considered a very talented prospect from the amateur ranks too.