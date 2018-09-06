Gennady Golovkin labels Canelo Alvarez a runner, hits back at being called a “donkey” by Chepo Reynoso

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified middleweight champion Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 38-0-1 (34) has accused Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 49-1-2 (34) of running from him in the ring ahead of their return grudge match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 15.

“It was his fighting style earlier, not just in the September fight. Well, he was always – you know, he always has a way of running on the ring, but it was his style,” said the 36-year-old Kazakh bomber during a media conference call this week to promote the fight.

“However, what happened on our last fight, he was really avoiding fighting close to me. I think that’s exactly what happened, but what he’s trying to say right now, it just proves that he’s not keeping his word.

See Also

“He’s trying to deceive people again, and being dishonest. But it doesn’t matter what he said. Let him say whatever he wants.”

The sniping between the two camps has continued throughout the build-up to the September rematch that was originally scheduled to take place on May 5 until Alvarez twice tested positive for the performance enhancing drug clenbuterol in February.

In the most recent edition of HBO’s 24/7 program, Alvarez’s trainer Jose ‘Chepo’ Reynoso compared Golovkin to a donkey, doing the same thing over and over again.

It didn’t sit well with the reigning WBC and WBA 160-pound champion.

“What I want to say is I don’t want to go so low at the level of statements like that,” said Golovkin. “It just shows a lack of class. It shows low class. It just shows a lack of upbringing, lack of intelligence. It just shows, again, how they behave themselves.

“I’m never able to say anything so low about anybody. So I just don’t want to comment about this anymore.”

Golovkin said he feels a decade younger than his birth certificate would suggest and that he is very confident in his ability and conditioning for one of the biggest fights of his career.

“My training camp is great. I feel very good. My body, my speed, my power, everything is coming back, I feel like I am 25 years old,” he said. “I needed the time, and now this is the last week [of training] for me.”