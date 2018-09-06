Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez admits retirement thoughts after Srisaket Sor Rungvisai losses

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former three-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 46-2 (38) has admitted he came close to retiring after his back-to-back losses to Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 46-4-1 (41) last year.

The 31-year-old Nicaraguan made the comments during a media conference call to promote his September 15 fight against Mexican former world champ Moises Fuentes 25-5-1 (14) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the Gennady Golovkin versus Saul Alvarez undercard.

“[I came] very close. I really wanted to retire because I wanted to spend time with my children, which I had not been able to, due to so much determination within my career and the training and whatnot,” admitted Gonzalez.

“But at the same time, I spoke to my family, and my family encouraged me, as well as myself, to be able to fight in the ring and I feel it wasn’t my time. It wasn’t my time, and now I’m ready to fight once again September 15.”

The Fuentes fight will mark Gonzalez’s first appearance in a prize ring in a year.

“It was definitely a very difficult year from the loss that I suffered to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai,” Gonzalez said.

“I believe the wisdom to be able to overcome this situation – I believe that I’m back in the ring and I’m coming in great condition and I definitely want to win the fight, like every other boxer, and I believe that I am starting to set up my comeback.”

But Fuentes believes he has the skills and experience to spring the upset on the former junior flyweight, flyweight and super flyweight world champion.

“I have a chance like everybody else,” insisted Fuentes. “Nothing is written in boxing. I feel that I can beat Roman. It will definitely be something out of a dream, but I’m ready to fight and I hope I can beat him that Saturday.”