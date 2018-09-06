Russian Contenders Salamov, Idigov and Davtaev Score Impressive Victories in Grozny

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

All three of Salita Promotions’ Russia-based contenders, light heavyweight Umar Salamov, super middleweight Aslambek “The Hulk” Idigov and heavyweight Apti Davtaev scored impressive victories in Russia today.

Fighting in the main event at the Grozny City Hotel in Grozny, and live in Russia on Match TV, IBF #11- and WBO #15-rated Umar Salamov moved to 22-1, 17 KOs with a two-round KO over Denis Liebau (23-3, 21 KOs) of Frankfurt Germany.

Fighting for the WBO International Light Heavyweight Championship, Salamov came out firing in round two, landing a perfect left hook to the body that dropped Liebau for the count. The official time was 2:15.

See Also

WBO #14-rated super middleweight Aslambek Idigov (14-0, 6 KOs) destroyed former African champion Daniel Wanyonyi (27-13-2, 22 KOs) of Kenya in two brutal rounds. Idigov dropped Wanyonyi three times with a series of brutal right hands. The fight was waved off at 2:32. Idigov is now the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion.

Heavyweight crusher Apti Davtaev (16-0-1, 15 KOs) took out the Ukraine’s Evgeny German Skobenko in six dominant rounds. A serious prospect in the big man’s division, Davtaev was way too powerful for the normally capable Skobenko, pushing him around until the fateful round, where a solid mix of unanswered shots brought an end at 2:40.

“All three fighters did their jobs well today,” said their co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “They are all future champions and they looked the part today against respectable opponents. I am proud of all them. The work they have been doing at Kronk Gym is really showing through in their dominant performances.”

About Salita Promotions

Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.