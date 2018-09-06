The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two huge WBSS shows in the U.S. this October

Back-to-back doubleheader Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals in Orlando and New Orleans: Rodriguez vs Moloney and Dorticos vs Masternak on October 20 at the CFE Arena, Orlando, USA and Prograis vs Flanagan at the U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA on October 27.

“We are very much looking forward to our U.S. events,” said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland.

“An action-packed package, with four spectacular Ali Trophy quarter-finals, awaits U.S. fight fans when the World Boxing Super Series comes to the United States.”

The Season II Quarter-Finals of the World Boxing Super Series will feature doubleheaders over six fight nights on back-to-back weekends, starting on Sunday October 7 at the Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan.

In Orlando, Oct. 20:

A mandatory challenge between IBF World Bantamweight Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez from Puerto Rico and Australia’s unbeaten Jason Moloney.

“I am ready, I am hungry and prepared to go all the way,” said Rodriguez.

“All I am doing is training hard, sparring hard and preparing myself for this bout. I am coming to win this fight, win the whole tournament and bring the trophy back to Puerto Rico.”

The second Ali Trophy bout of the night is a cruiserweight clash between Cuban Yunier Dorticos and Poland’s Mateusz Masternak.

Miami-based Dorticos was one of the most exciting participants of the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series, and the KO artist believes he will win 200 lb division this season.

“The first season was great with its ups and downs and taught me a lot,” said Dorticos.

“I am now a different fighter and will show all my fans in the U.S. and boxing fans around the world what ‘The KO Doctor’ is all about. I am looking forward to taking home the Ali Trophy with me this season!”

Tickets for the WBSS Quarter-Finals – Dorticos vs Masternak & Rodriguez vs Moloney – starting from $30 (plus fees) go on sale at 9am ET tomorrow (Friday Sept 7th)! Available to buy online from: TicketMaster.com, or via the Box Office on: +1 407-823-6006

In New Orleans, Oct. 27:

American Regis Prograis vs Terry Flanagan from England for the WBC Diamond Title, the second Ali Trophy quarter-final will be announced in due course.

Prograis was born and raised in New Orleans – the city is tattooed across his chest. ‘Rougarou’ is looking forward to begin his quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy in familiar surroundings. Prograis beat Argentinian Juan Jose Velasco in New Orleans in July to enter the WBSS and is now bringing back big-time boxing to The Big Easy.

“I’m very excited to fight again at home in New Orleans,” said Prograis.

“I know what to expect and the people of New Orleans, my biggest supporters, know what to expect. It will be a very special night on October 27th,” said Prograis.

“This will be a great season of the World Boxing Super Series for the fans and the fighters participating.”

Tickets for Prograis vs Flanagan, starting from $30 (plus fees), go on sale at 9am ET tomorrow (Friday Sept 7th)! Available to buy online from: TicketMaster.com, or via the Box Office on: +1 504-280-7222.

Fans in the U.S. can watch both events on DAZN, the global sports streaming service. Visit DAZN.com for more details.

Schedule:

Season 2018/2019 will contain a total of 15 fight nights; six doubleheader quarter-finals, six semi-finals and three finals.

Dates and venues for the six weeks of Ali Trophy quarter-final action this autumn:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan. Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic)

WBA ‘Regular’ World Bantamweight Championship

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia)

WBA World Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals – TBA

3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA. Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF World Bantamweight Championship

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland).

4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA. Ali Trophy Quarter- Finals:

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Diamond Title

The second New Orleans quarter-final will be announced in the coming weeks.

5. November 3rd

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals – TBA

6 .November 10th

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals – TBA

Season II divisions and Ali Trophy quarter-final match-ups:

Bantamweight:

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ World Championship & WBC Diamond Title

Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic)

WBA ‘Regular’ World Championship

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)

WBO World Championship

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF World Championship

Super-Lightweight:

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Diamond Title

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Silver Title

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia)

WBA World Championship

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs. Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF World Championship

Cruiserweight:

Mairis Briedis (Latvia) vs. Noel Mikaelian (Germany)

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland)

Krzysztof Glowacki (Poland) vs. Maksim Vlasov (Russia)

Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) vs. Andrew Tabiti (United States)

IBF Eliminator