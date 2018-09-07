Gennady Golovkin reveals what he learned from first Canelo Alvarez fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified middleweight champion Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 38-0-1 (34) has accused people of being two-faced in the aftermath of his controversial draw against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 49-1-2 (34) in September last year.

“So many people show me their true face during and after the first fight with Canelo,” said Golovkin. “I am talking about lots of different people. I know who I am and I know who Canelo is, and what he has become. I know what kind of people I am dealing with in this rematch, what everyone is about.

“I do not think about the first fight anymore. I did not lose that fight. I walked out of the ring with all my belts, still the world champion.”

The lead-up to the rematch at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 15 has be marked by sniping from both camps that has helped build the excitement and anticipation for the fight.

The WBA and WBC 160-pound champ says that his performance in the second fight will be better than the first and that he learned a lot about Alvarez from their first fight.

“The second fight is much bigger and more interesting,” said Golovkin. “The last fight was a good experience because it was a learning experience. Now it is a different situation. I understand the situation. I now know that boxing is not just a sport. It is a business. That is one thing I learned from the first fight.

“So from that I learned how to deal with this rematch. I learned how to deal with Canelo and his promoter. Now we have new judges and a new referee. The world will see a new fight and different sides of that fight.”