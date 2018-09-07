Samuel Vargas out to spring the upset on “old man” Amir Khan this Saturday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Welterweight fringe contender Samuel Vargas 29-3-2 (14) insists he has what it takes to defeat Amir Khan 32-4 (20) when the pair meet at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England this Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Colombian, who fights out of Ontario, Canada, believes that 13-year pro veteran Khan has too many miles on his clock to come out victorious.

“I think Amir is an old man and he’s over the hill,” said Vargas, the WBA number nine contender. “I think he’s been damaged a lot and I know in my heart that when he goes to sleep he knows that if I touch him, he’s going to get hurt. If I clip him with something he will get hurt.”

But Bolton’s Khan, 31, says his experience will give him the edge against Vargas, who he insists he is not taking lightly.

“I know I’ve got everything it takes to win this fight,” said Khan, the WBA number five and WBC number 10 contender. “I’m not seeing Vargas as another [Phil] Lo Greco. They might be from the same country but that doesn’t mean anything.

“I’ve trained like this is a world title fight because I know where this can take me.”

In his last outing in April, Khan walked through Phil Lo Greco in less than a round. It was his first fight back after being knocked out cold by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in a 155-pound catchweight bout two years earlier.

By contrast Vargas has fought seven times during the same timeframe.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I will be victorious on Saturday night,” said Vargas. “I don’t care how I do it. I don’t care if it’s by knockout or if it goes the distance or if I break his ribs. I don’t care how it is, in my heart I think it, I dream it, I pray about it and I’ll win.”