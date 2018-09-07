Tim Tszyu wants to follow his famous father into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated junior middleweight prospect Tim Tszyu 10-0 (8) is looking to follow in his famous father’s footsteps.

The eldest son of former undisputed junior welterweight champion and International Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu sees himself achieving just as much as his dad.

“There’s the world title dream, then there’s multiple world titles and then there’s what not many in the sport have ever done and go from multiple world titles to multiple division world titles,” said Tszyu in an interview with ESPN.

“The ultimate goal would to be in the Hall of Fame; that would be the ultimate, ultimate, ultimate goal I think for any aspiring fighter.

“But my goal is to become a world champion, to represent Australia and Russia, and bring entertainment back into the sport. And just bring the sport back to life because this sport has been alive for so long.”

The 23-year-old Sydneysider returns to the ring at Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Australia this Saturday night when he takes on Argentinean puncher Marcos Jesus Cornejo 19-3 (18) in a scheduled 10 round bout that will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.

“It’s great exposure, it’s great to have ESPN+ [and] Top Rank getting involved,” Tszyu said. “Not many people have the opportunity to fight in front of TV; to be headlining it is something special. So it’s big for me, because hopefully one day I get to the international level and fight for the world title. Everything’s baby-steps towards that.”

Tszyu speaks to his father regularly, who has relocated back to Russia to pursue his business interests.

“The biggest piece of advice is never ever give up, no matter how hard things get, not just in boxing, but in life,” said Tszyu. “No matter how hard life hits you, to never give up, stand on your feet and to fight your way through everything.”