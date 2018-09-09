Amir Khan – Where Should He Go From Here?

Lee has written for Ringnews24 for over 7 years and he helps run the site on a daily basis. He has been a fan of the sport of boxing for around twenty five years. He enjoys traveling to watch fights in-particular trips to Las Vegas for big fight nights.

Amir Khan could may well have been spending his time today re-evaluating his options in the wake of defeat to Samuel Vargas last night, however, the Bolton boxer managed to come away with a wide unanimous decision in Birmingham.

But points wins do not always tell the whole story!

After a good start, which included knocking down Vargas in the 2nd round Khan saw familiar territory once again when he was also sent to the floor by a right hand later during the same three minutes. Khan got up right away and did not appear to be hurt. He continued to rain down big right hands and fast combinations on the Canadian but failed to put him away for good.

See Also

Vargas’ gameplan appeared to be to wait for Khan to throw and then throw himself, something which worked for Danny Garcia back in 2012 when he stopped Khan in 4 rounds in a unification fight. Vargas was not as nearly as successful as he found the rate of the incoming fire too much to handle for the most part.

After a rocky first half, Khan elected to box more conservatively during the second but he found himself on shaky legs when he was rocked by another punch near the end of the 10th round. He recovered well and continued to do what he had always been doing, hitting Vargas with a multitude of punches in spurts and moving out of the way to prevent being caught. There was little doubt that Khan had done enough to get victory, which was confirmed at the end.

But what does it tell us?

Well, first the positives.

Khan still has hand speed and mobility on his side. The desire is also obviously there to get to the top level in the sport. The 147lb division is littered with top quality champions right now in Keith Thurman, Errol Spence Jr, Manny Pacquiao and the newly crowned Shawn Porter who beat Danny Garcia over 12 rounds last night in New York.

And the negatives. To put it bluntly, he has very little chance of beating any of the names mentioned. Khan stated to SKY television that he is looking for a fight with Manny Pacquiao. Promoter Eddie Hearn likely wants him to fight Kell Brook a little more and that is a fight that is probably easier to arrange seeing as both boxers are under his wing.

His punch resistance is, and will always, be problematic. General fighting intelligence could also be better. Khan has proven that he cannot adapt and tends to fight one way.

And if that way can be nullified then it is usually game over for him.

If I had Pacquiao and Brook as options, and if I were Khan, I would select Brook. For starters, despite the former IBF champion being promoted as possessing heavy power, something I do not personally believe in, he tends to stand square on and wait for his opponent to throw so he can counter with his own punches. Khan’s footwork and use of the ring space will be a major issue. He also has the superior hand speed. Punch volume has proven in the past to trouble Brook, too.

Manny Pacquiao may be in decline, but he still has that ability to throw punches from odd angles that many opponents do not see coming. He also has better footwork than Brook. The Filipino no longer has that lightning energy that many fighters could not match in the past, but it’s possible that he can still secure a rather quick stoppage of the Brit. When Khan used to be trained by Freddie Roach there is a fair chance that Pacquiao got some decent insight into Khan’s techniques in person, especially seeing as both sparred with one another.

Financially, a Brook v Khan fight makes sense. It could potentially fill an 80,000 capacity stadium. The English public are eager for it and it’s one of the biggest fights that could happen on British soil right now. And demand equals money!

After he came through Vargas, Khan also said that he was still young and is continuing to learn. This statement is hard to believe, unfortunately. You cannot learn to take a better punch on the chin. And if he has been attempting to learn that then he sadly has not made much progress with it.

Khan was a 140lb champion who made five defences and has overcome the likes of the hard hitting Marcos Maidana and the skilful Paulie Malignaggi. He was also giving Saul Alvarez a boxing lesson until he was caught with a right hand midway through that contest. So, he has done considerably well given all of his vulnerabilities!

Overall, it appears that Amir Khan is still pretty much the same as he always has been. A good fighter with glaring weaknesses that have little chance of improvement. It would be sensible to cash out after facing Brook. He probably has enough in the bank to last him a life time so long as he spends wisely.

The end is surely near.