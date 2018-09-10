IBF champion Errol Spence Jr wants unification bout with newly-minted WBC boss Shawn Porter

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated IBF welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 24-0 (21) wants to unify his belt with newly-minted WBC kingpin Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter 29-2-1 (17) after the 30-year-old Las Vegas-based Ohioan defeated Danny Garcia 34-2 (20) on points on Saturday night.

Spence Jr entered the ring at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York after the fight to issue the challenge to his Premier Boxing Champions stablemate.

“The same way that you called Danny out, I’m going to call you out”, said Spence. “I think I’m the best welterweight in the division. I’m ‘The Truth’ and I guarantee you I come home as unified champion. I definitely want that fight against Porter.”

Porter said the fight would be easy to arrange.

“This can be the easiest fight to make right now,” he replied.

Porter, who previously won the IBF title from Devon Alexander in 2013 only to lose it in his second title defence to Kell Brook the following year, defeated the 30-year-old Garcia in a nip-and-tuck battle over 12 rounds to claim the vacant WBC crown.

Two of the judges had Porter winning 115-113, while the third had him ahead 116-112.

“I made a prediction and a hard one to live up to,” said Porter. “I said I wasn’t leaving New York without this belt and I’m not leaving New York without this belt.

“I knew he was going to be accurate. The game plan for me was to be accurate from the outside and show I could beat him without roughing him up on the ropes.”

Philadelphia’s Garcia was disappointed with the result and believed he had done enough to claim the title.

“He was throwing a lot,” said Garcia. “I had my defense tight, so I wasn’t feeling his punches. I thought I landed the clearer shots and won this fight. I have to sit back, relax and see what’s next for me.”